YVONNE FITZGERALD (GAUSE) JONES
1926 – 2020
Yvonne "Von" Fitzgerald (Gause) Jones died peacefully on September 7, 2020, in the care of Larry's Lakehouse, Katy, Texas.
The only child of Louise and G. Howard Fitzgerald, Von was born in Ft. Myers, Florida, on July 1, 1926. Von was a loving wife, mother and stepmother, a doting grandmother, loyal trusted friend and faithful servant to a loving God. She was an educator and mentor, a cheerful clown in ministry to those in need, a lay chaplain, Sunday School teacher, and a devout prayer warrior.
Von studied at Florida State University, where she met her husband, James Harlan Gause. A year after their wedding in 1949, a daughter, Deborah Louise, was born. After Jim's graduation from FSU in 1952, they moved from Tallahassee to Winter Haven, Florida, where they welcomed daughter, Carol Canby, and son, Gregory Keith. In 1962, Coach Gause's career took the family to Jacksonville, Florida, where their son, Terrence Harlan, was born. The family subsequently settled in Atlantic Beach, Florida, where Yvonne taught school for many years at St. Paul's Catholic School and Community Presbyterian Pre-School and Jim coached at JU and FJC. After Jim's death from cancer in 1973, Von filled her life with friends, work and volunteering. Ruth Isaacs' friendship, among many others, was especially important during this time.
Von liked to say that God smiled on her the day she met Fred G. Jones, of Neptune Beach, himself a widower, although Fred would always counter by saying he was the one who was blessed. Together, Von and Fred embarked on a beautiful 29-year marriage. Von merged her family with Fred's and many holidays and retreats at their home included members of both families. Von and Fred were both extremely active with their church, St. Paul's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. Their worldly travels took them to many wonderful places.
After Fred's death in 2008, Von spent several years enjoying life at Fleet Landing in Atlantic Beach. In June of 2019, Von moved permanently to Katy, Texas to be near her daughters and their families.
Von was preceded in death by both of her husbands, her son-in-law, Warren M. Morris III and her sister-in-law, Margaret Bramble. She is survived by a loving family, including her daughters, Debbie Morris and Canby Kruger (Brian), both of Katy, Texas; her sons, Greg (Judi) and Terry, both of Jacksonville Beach; eight grandchildren, including Keith Gause (Deanna), Erin Morris Haws (Nathan), Taylor Easum, Warren Morris IV, James Morris, Grace Gause, Joshua Gause and Cailyn Gause; and five great-grandchildren, Addison and Kylie Gause and Sophia, Levi and Penelope Morris; and numerous beloved family members from her marriage to Fred Jones.
The family wishes to express their deepest thanks to the owners and caregivers of Larry's Lakehouse for their loving care this past year. Von's devotion to her family, her delightful humor and generous sharing of God's word will be sorely missed. Private memorial service arrangements are pending.
Memoriams in Von's remembrance may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, www.woundedwarriorproject.org
or to Camp Weed Youth Ministry, c/o The Hamilton West Episcopal Diocesan Center, 325 N. Market St., Jacksonville, FL 32202-2798.