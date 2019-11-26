|
ZACHARY "ZACH" NOEL OUELLETTE
Zachary "Zach" Noel Ouellette, 28, Jacksonville Beach, FL.
On November 11, 2019, the lights briefly flickered and then dimmed in Jacksonville Beach as a bright light was extinguished. Due to a shortage of skilled electricians in Heaven, Zach was chosen to go and be the Master Electrician for our Lord, which was quite the honor.
That Zach (aka Buddy, Vern, Bowtie) was chosen for this auspicious position came as no surprise to his parents, who proudly welcomed him into the world on April 30, 1991 at NAS Jacksonville, and immediately noted his potential. Zach's resume of gifts that he willingly shared with others included a kind, caring, and loving spirit. He was fun-loving and humorous and enjoyed family get togethers (especially with his sister), driving his fast car, motorcycle riding, boating and diving.
Zach was whip-smart, curious, and always up for a challenge- especially those relating to electrical work, which is perfect for his new position. While Zach will be greatly missed, everyone that knew and loved him is proud that he will be assisting with keeping the lights on in Heaven.
Zach is survived by his mother, Tammy Ouellette-Mays, his father, Philip Ouellette, his sister, Kimberly Ouellette-Frost, brother-in-law, Levi Frost, his nephew, Jackson Frost, niece, Harper Frost, grandparents, Noel & Faye Ouellette, William Legette (Rhonda), aunt, Lynn Ouellette, uncle, Mark (Amber) Ouellette, cousins Austin, Riley, Chloe, Baylor, and stepbrother, Justin Mays.
Memorial services will be held at: The Church of Eleven22-Baymeadows Campus, 8133 Point Meadows Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32256 at 11am on December 7, 2019.
Afterwards please join us in celebrating the life and times of Zachary at a reception immediately following the memorial service from 1-3pm at 3 Fairway Lane, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Refreshments will be served.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Nov. 27, 2019