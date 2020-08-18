Duane J. Johnsen

Duane J. Johnsen, 71, of Beatrice, died unexpectedly Friday, August 14, 2020 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. He was born on June 17, 1949 at Beatrice and graduated from Adams High School in 1967. He married Patricia Boerger in 1973 and they were blessed with two sons. They later divorced. He worked for Dempster in Beatrice, and then was a bus driver and in the custodial department at Beatrice Public Schools for 14 years. In 1996, he began working with the floor maintenance department at Beatrice Community Hospital retiring in 2018. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Duane enjoyed all high school sports, Husker football, dirt track racing, bowling, and fishing.

Survivors include two sons, Timothy Johnsen of Crab Orchard and Jeremy Johnsen and special friend, Rachel Elkins of Beatrice; one grandson, Jakob Johnsen; brother, Raymond (Myrna) Johnsen of Beatrice; sisters, Rose-Ann Parde of Beatrice and Darlene (Larry) Remmers of Pickrell; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Tena Wallman Johnsen; twin infant brothers, Harvey and Harold; brother-in-law, Kenneth Parde.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August, 18, 2020 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Social distancing will be applied at the church. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour preceding the service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the family's choice.