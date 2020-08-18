Gary Dale Wiemers

Gary Dale Wiemers, 61 of Pawnee City, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 7, 1959 in Beatrice to Dale and Virginia (Cookus) Wiemers. He graduated from Atlantic high school in Atlantic, Iowa.

Gary married Penny Hager on March 16, 2009 in Pawnee City. Gary worked in Burchard and several other towns for the co-op, until retirement in 2015 due to his health.

Gary liked to going fishing with Penny, go to horse sales, and watching his kids at the Pawnee County 4-H fair showing their animals.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Wiemers, mother Virginia Ottesburg, maternal and paternal grandparents, brother Robert (Bob) Wiemers, daughter Katie Wiemers, father-in-law, Kenneth Hager, and foster grandparents.

Gary is survived by his loving wife Penny; loving foster parents, Opal, Dennis and Sue and families; sons's, Matt & Mallory and family, Cody, Luke and family, stepson's, Dale & April and family, Scott & Daa and family, step daughters, Peggy & Kenny and family, Virginia; siblings, brother David, sisters, Sharon, Carol, Karen, Cindy, Robin, many nieces, nephews and friends, also nurses from Hospice Asera Care.

Memorial service 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Wherry Mortuary, 919 G Street, Pawnee City, Nebraska. Officiating Chaplain Doug Delhay. Visitation on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with family greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. at Wherry Mortuary, Pawnee City. A private family inurnment at a later date at Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Peru, Nebraska. Memorials to family choice. On line condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com