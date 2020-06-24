Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Barry DAUTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barry Charles DAUTH

Barry Charles DAUTH Notice
Dauth, Barry Charles Passed away peacefully on Friday 19th June 2020. Aged 85 years. Devoted Son of Sep and May Dauth (both Dec'd). Loving and Caring Brother to Irey and Noel (both Dec'd). Much loved and respected Cousin, Friend and Confidante to many. Family and Friends are advised that Requiem Mass will be held for Barry at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Beaudesert On Thursday 25th June 2020. (Please see Registration details below) With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, funerals are now allowed 100 persons to be in attendance - whilst adhering to social distancing rules. To register your attendance, please contact Janet Ferguson at Brown Family Funerals on (07) 5541 0062



logo
Published in Beaudesert Times on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -