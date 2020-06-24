|
Dauth, Barry Charles Passed away peacefully on Friday 19th June 2020. Aged 85 years. Devoted Son of Sep and May Dauth (both Dec'd). Loving and Caring Brother to Irey and Noel (both Dec'd). Much loved and respected Cousin, Friend and Confidante to many. Family and Friends are advised that Requiem Mass will be held for Barry at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Beaudesert On Thursday 25th June 2020. (Please see Registration details below) With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, funerals are now allowed 100 persons to be in attendance - whilst adhering to social distancing rules. To register your attendance, please contact Janet Ferguson at Brown Family Funerals on (07) 5541 0062
Published in Beaudesert Times on June 24, 2020