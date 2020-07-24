Aaron Taylor, Jr., 70, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.



Funeral service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Calvary Mortuary Chapel with interment to follow at Live Oak Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.



Visitation will be from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Saturday at the chapel.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Taylor, and mother, Maudry Williams.



Aaron's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his son, Aaron J. Taylor; daughters, Maudry "Nell" Taylor-Peron, Aarica Taylor (Cloid), Aara Taylor (Marvin); sisters, Mary Thomas, Bernice Taylor, Judy Durgan, Gloria Briggs, and Portia Taylor; brothers, Daniel Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, Roger Briggs, Bruce Williams, and Fred Taylor; 10 grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; step father, Clyde Williams; a host of other relatives and friends.



MASK REQUIRED



