1936 - 2019 Abbie R. Aikels, 82, of Beaumont, TX, departed this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Funeral service will be held at Calvary Mortuary Chapel on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. with burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Park under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Chapel. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her son, David Aikels (Geneva); daughter, Sandra Newport (Paul); siblings, Clara Hayes, Willie Douglas, Solomon Hayes (Gwen), Shirley Scott (Louis), Emma Hayes, and Faye Broussard; 4 grandchildren; nieces, nephews, loved ones, and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abbie R. Aikels.
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019