Our sweet Mom received her angel wings surrounded by her family. Aileen Pace, 86, of Beaumont, died Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Calder Woods, Beaumont. She was born on February 4, 1934, in Beaumont, to Grace Meyer Light and Carlos Wilson Light. Aileen was a retired office manager.
Aileen is survived by her children, Donnie Pace and his wife, Debbie Sue; David Pace and his wife, Ina; Debbie Moy and her husband, Ed; and Donna Pace; grandchildren, James Pace and his wife, Tracy; Matthew Pace and his girlfriend, Jessica; Taylor Pace; Andrew Pace; Travis Wagner; Tyler Wagner; Linda Eads; and Carrie Smith and her husband, Doug; six great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; nephew, Danny Outler and his wife, Pam; and niece, Kathy Dunigan and her husband, Johnny.
She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty-eight years, Donald "Don" Dominico Pace; and brothers, Carl Light and Don Light.
A gathering for Mrs. Pace's will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 18, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Please observe social distancing guidelines and for those attending the Mass please acknowledge that facial masks are required.
The family would like to extend our warmest and deepest thank you to her loving caregivers, Jasmine Brown and Alicia Brown. These ladies showed our Mom unconditional love in good times and bad. They always went above and beyond what was expected. We are forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 700 North Street, Suite M, Beaumont, Texas 77701.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.