Al Adams (1923 - 2020)
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland, TX
77627
(409)-722-3456
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
505 N 12Th St
Nederland, TX 77627
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
211 Hardy Avenue
Nederland, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gleenwood Cemetery
Houston, TX
View Map
Obituary
Al Adams, 97, of Nederland, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born January 3, 1923, in Coeburn, Virginia. Al was a United States Navy Veteran. He retired from Pure Oil after thirty-eight years of employment.
Survivors include his children, Malinda Nicholas, of Meadow Place, Texas; Shirley Adams, of Montgomery, Texas; and Beecher Adams and his wife, Kathy, of Nederland; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and long-time friend, Pam Poston.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife of sixty-two years, Joyce Adams; five sisters; and three brothers.
A gathering of Mr. Adams' family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, with his interment to follow at Gleenwood Cemetery, Houston.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Ministries, 211 Hardy Avenue, Nederland, Texas 77627.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 13, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
