Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Eugene Prosser. View Sign

1923 - 2019 On Sunday, February 24, 2019, the Lord called Albert Eugene Prosser, 96, home to eternal rest on the Lords Day. This was no coincidence as Albert was devout and steadfast in his Catholic faith. Albert was born on February 5, 1923, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Dr. Thomas Edward Prosser and Charlotte Emma Zuroweste. He went to college at St Joseph's College and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. During college, he met the love of his life, Dorothy, at a dance. On June 26, 1948, they married. They moved to Belleville, Illinois, where Albert began his forty-year career with Mobil Oil and started his family. Al and his family lived in Abadan, Iran for several years beginning in 1959 and moved back to the US before being transferred to Texas. He retired from Mobil Oil at the age of 62 and began his thirty-four-year retirement. Al and Dorothy traveled extensively in the United States and Europe. Al also believed in giving back to the community. He sang in St. Anne's and St. Jude's church choir, volunteered at Nutrition and Services for Seniors by delivering meals on wheels once a week for twenty-four years, and he volunteered at St. Elizabeth's hospital every week for fifteen years. At an early age, Al fell in love with the sport of tennis and began a lifelong match with tennis, playing into this 80s. He also loved making jewelry and would make or fix jewelry for Dorothy and her friends. Al had a sweet tooth and ate a donut every morning, a bowl of ice cream at night, and cookies, cake, pie, and chocolate in between. Al is preceded in death by his son, Albert; his parents, Thomas and Charlotte; brother, Tom and wife Doris; sister, Bernadette and husband Herman; brothers-in-law, Bob and Tom; nephew, Tommy; and niece, Jeannie. He is survived by his wife of just over seventy years, Dorothy; children, Matthew and wife Lisa; Julie and husband Joe; and Claire and husband Allen; sisters, Betty and Barbara; and sister-in-law, Genevieve. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. A gathering of Mr. Prosser's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. A private committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nutrition and Services for Seniors, 4590 Concord Road, Beaumont, Texas 77703 or to Southeast Texas Food Bank, 3845 S M L King Jr Parkway, Beaumont, Texas 77705. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1923 - 2019 On Sunday, February 24, 2019, the Lord called Albert Eugene Prosser, 96, home to eternal rest on the Lords Day. This was no coincidence as Albert was devout and steadfast in his Catholic faith. Albert was born on February 5, 1923, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to Dr. Thomas Edward Prosser and Charlotte Emma Zuroweste. He went to college at St Joseph's College and graduated with a degree in Chemistry. During college, he met the love of his life, Dorothy, at a dance. On June 26, 1948, they married. They moved to Belleville, Illinois, where Albert began his forty-year career with Mobil Oil and started his family. Al and his family lived in Abadan, Iran for several years beginning in 1959 and moved back to the US before being transferred to Texas. He retired from Mobil Oil at the age of 62 and began his thirty-four-year retirement. Al and Dorothy traveled extensively in the United States and Europe. Al also believed in giving back to the community. He sang in St. Anne's and St. Jude's church choir, volunteered at Nutrition and Services for Seniors by delivering meals on wheels once a week for twenty-four years, and he volunteered at St. Elizabeth's hospital every week for fifteen years. At an early age, Al fell in love with the sport of tennis and began a lifelong match with tennis, playing into this 80s. He also loved making jewelry and would make or fix jewelry for Dorothy and her friends. Al had a sweet tooth and ate a donut every morning, a bowl of ice cream at night, and cookies, cake, pie, and chocolate in between. Al is preceded in death by his son, Albert; his parents, Thomas and Charlotte; brother, Tom and wife Doris; sister, Bernadette and husband Herman; brothers-in-law, Bob and Tom; nephew, Tommy; and niece, Jeannie. He is survived by his wife of just over seventy years, Dorothy; children, Matthew and wife Lisa; Julie and husband Joe; and Claire and husband Allen; sisters, Betty and Barbara; and sister-in-law, Genevieve. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. A gathering of Mr. Prosser's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his Funeral Mass celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. A private committal will be at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nutrition and Services for Seniors, 4590 Concord Road, Beaumont, Texas 77703 or to Southeast Texas Food Bank, 3845 S M L King Jr Parkway, Beaumont, Texas 77705. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

(409) 866-3838 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close