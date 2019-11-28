Albert Livings Jr. 75, of Beaumont, TX; passed Nov. 24, 2019. A Wake Service will be held from 6-8PM, Nov. 29, 2019 at Proctor's Mortuary 3520 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Funeral Service will be held Nov. 30, 2019 at Cathedral of Faith 3755 Fannett Rd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 8AM until Funeral at 10AM. Interment will be in Anthony Cemetery Beaumont, TX. Cherishing his memories are children: Valencia Lane and Devanta Livings. Grandchildren as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 28, 2019