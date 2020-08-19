1/1
Albert (Al) Welch Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert (Al) Welch, Sr., 86 years old, passed away on July29, 2020 in Houston, Texas. He was born on July 29, 1934 in Biloxi, Mississippi to Albert Walter Welch and Lala Welch. He was preceded in death by: his wife of fifty years, Gwen Welch and his brother, Dwyn Welch. Al is survived by: wife, Susan Welch; sons, Al Welch Jr. and Tom Welch; stepdaughter, Christine Blevins and grandchildren, Matthew, Tyler and Caleb Welch; Skylar and Sierra Morton.

He earned a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Tulane University and worked for Union Carbide for many years before his retirement. He was a member of University Baptist Church in Clear Lake. Al had a passion for sailing, golf, travel and his family. A Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 at Noon at Forest Park East Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved