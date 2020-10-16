1/1
Alberta Arsement Roy
1934 - 2020
Alberta A. Roy, 86, passed away October 13, 2020. Alberta was born in Rayne, LA, to the late Claude and Alfreda Arsement. She was a member and the Office Administrator for St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Groves, TX, for twenty-five years. She loved her family, friends and God. Alberta was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Alberta was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hadson Louis Roy; brother, Wilmer Arsement; and sisters Lela Garner, Willa Mae Guidry, Amy Bellard and Delores Baker; daughter-in-law, Sharie Tompkins Roy.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Roy and his wife, Lisa of Groves, TX; Danny Roy of Nederland, TX; daughters, Patti Domingue and her husband, Delton of Cypress, TX; Annette Broussard and her husband, Craig of Canyon Lake, TX; Tessy Grillo and her husband, John of Cypress, TX; 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

A gathering of friends and relatives will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 1:00 p.m., at Melancon's Funeral Home. Rite of Committal will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Melancon's Funeral Home
1605 Avenue H
Nederland, TX 77627
(409) 722-0218
