Alfred Douglas Wilmot (1953 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Douglas Wilmot.
Service Information
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX
77701
(409)-838-6597
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel - Beaumont
624 Irma Street @ Neches St.
Beaumont, TX 77701
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alfred Douglas Wilmot, Sr. was born in Stamford, CT on October 23, 1953 to the late Edwin and Cleo Wilmot. Alfred departed this life on February 14, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX. Alfred is survived by his wife, Kazuko (Dina), sons, Alfred Wilmot, Jr. and Joseph Wilmot; sisters, Patricia Patterson (Donald) and Renee Lloyd; and a host of family and friends. On Saturday, February 22, 2020 there will be a visitation at 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.