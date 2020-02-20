Alfred Douglas Wilmot, Sr. was born in Stamford, CT on October 23, 1953 to the late Edwin and Cleo Wilmot. Alfred departed this life on February 14, 2020 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX. Alfred is survived by his wife, Kazuko (Dina), sons, Alfred Wilmot, Jr. and Joseph Wilmot; sisters, Patricia Patterson (Donald) and Renee Lloyd; and a host of family and friends. On Saturday, February 22, 2020 there will be a visitation at 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 12 noon at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel, 624 Irma St. in Beaumont. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020