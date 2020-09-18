1/1
Alfred Wayne White
1952 - 2020
Alfred Wayne White 67, of Beaumont, TX; passed Sept. 06, 2020. Services will be Sept. 19, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 12Noon until Funeral at 1PM. Cherishing his memories are daughters: Danielle White, Heather Mukes, Consuela Francis and Rolaisha Francis. Siblings: Kathalean Simien, Linda Thibodeaux, Carlette Jones and Robert White Jr. 14- Grandchildren, 5- Great Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com



Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
