Algy Alfred Sr.
1933 - 2020
Algy Alfred, Sr., 86, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Mortuary Chapel with interment on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Houston National Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the Chapel.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary Lovenia Alfred.

Algy's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his wife, Betty Jane Alfred; daughters, Shylandra Turner (Lawrence) of Los Angeles, Genelda Alfred (Rhonda) of Stafford, TX, Adonna Varnado (Lawrence) of Round Rock, TX; son, Algy Alfred, Jr. (Jacqueline) of Houston, TX; step-children, Lisa Guillory (Charles) of Beaumont, TX, Tammy Joubert-Joseph of Houston, TX, Henry Randle (Ofelia) of Colorado, and George Randle (Anissa) of Beaumont, TX; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Lela Alfred Pratt of California and Alice Alfred Celestine of Pearland, TX; brothers, Edward Alfred, Jr. of Lamarque, TX, and Carl Alfred (Bertha) of Beaumont, Tx; host of other relatives and friends.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
JUN
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
JUN
15
Interment
01:00 PM
Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Calvary Mortuary - Beaumont
1225 S. 7th Street
Beaumont, TX 77701
(409)838-0159
