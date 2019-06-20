Alice Loue Jules

Obituary
1932 - 2019 Alice Lue Jules 86, of Beaumont, TX; passed June 13, 2019. Services will be June 22, 2019 at House of Prayer Baptist Church 3350 Washington Blvd, Beaumont, TX. Visitation will begin at 9AM until Funeral at 11AM. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery Beaumont Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband: John Wesley Jules. Cherishing her memories are Children: Randy Lee Jules, John Anthony Jules and Tammy Lynne Jules. 3- Siblings. 2-Grandchildren, 2- Great Grandchildren and a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 20, 2019
