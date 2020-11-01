1/1
Alice Patillo
1926 - 2020
Alice Lewis Patillo, 93, transitioned to be with the Lord on October 29, 2020. Alice was the firstborn of a rice farmer, Louis Lewis, and his wife Dora Broussard Lewis, born in Iowa, Louisiana. Alice completed her public education in China, Texas, where she attended elementary and high school. After graduating from Henderson High School, Alice's zest for higher learning continued to Prairie View A&M College. Alice met and married Frank Patillo, Jr. in 1946. In 1950 Alice & Frank became Patillo's BBQ owners, located on Railroad Ave. in Beaumont, Texas, and currently located on Washington Blvd. and Fannet Rd. Alice & Frank Patillo worked very hard to continue the family legacy and business, which began in 1912 and still strives to serve the Golden Triangle community to this very day. Patillo's BBQ is recognized as one of the oldest restaurants in Texas. Alice was a devout catholic and a member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Beaumont. She was an active member of the Legion of Mary and the Ladies Sodality until her health failed. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank Patillo, Jr., brothers, Wilson Lewis and Joseph Lewis; and granddaughter, Jaeda Hawthorne. She leaves to cherish her loving memories, sons Frank "Bumpty" Patillo III, and Robert Patillo; daughter Cheryl Patillo; sisters, Theresa White, Elizabeth Bridges, Louella Petry, Janette Martin (Jerome) 10 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, and host of relatives and friends. There will be a visitation, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Comeaux Community Funeral Chapel. On Saturday, November 7, 2020, there will be a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral mass at 11 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church. She will take her earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
