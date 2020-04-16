Allean Wheeler 67, of Beaumont, TX; passed Apr. 02, 2020. Public Viewing will be held from 8AM-9:30AM on Apr. 17, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. A Private Graveside Service will April 18, 2020 at Trinity Valley Cemetery Kountze, TX. She is survived by her spouse: Clinton Wheeler. Sibling: Pauline Cole, Sammy Bluitt, Dave Bluitt (Helen), Charlene Cole, Angela Mayo (Henry), Theresa Bluitt, David Cole, Earnestine Anderson and Gaye Bluitt. Marsha Cole of Long Beach, Ca, Marina Cole Jones (Leroy) and David Cole, both resides in Los Angeles, Ca. April Cole of Palmdale, Ca. Mother in Law: Ethel Wheeler, Sister in Law: Jerilynn Huntly (Jerome) and Sister in Law: Janet Wheeler. Brother in Laws: Andrew Wheeler and Micheal Wheeler. Aunt Clara Tolbert of Orlando, Fl. as well as a host of Nieces, Nephews other relatives and friends. www.proctorsmortuary.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020