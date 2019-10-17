Allen S. Manuel (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen S. Manuel.
Service Information
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX
77713
(409)-866-3838
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
245 Highway 90
China, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Allen S. Manuel, 89, of China, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born to Sidna O'Pry and Percy Manuel, on May 5, 1930, in Mamou, Louisiana. Allen was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean War. He worked for the Texas Department of Highways in the electrical and signal maintenance department for thirty-eight years.
Survivors include his wife of sixty-four years, Margaret Manuel; and daughters, Patti Morgan and her husband, Chris and Colleen Sanders and her husband, Darrell, all of China; granddaughters, Jayne Dennis and her husband, Chris, of Sour Lake, JoAnna Truncali and her husband, Jake, of China, and Casey Sanders, of La Porte; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Brody, Noah, Ezra, Benjamin, Harper, Landon, and Fox; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his sisters, Rebecca Fontenot and Laskie Rougeau and granddaughter, Caitlin Sanders Hickman.
A gathering of Mr. Manuel's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, October 18, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 245 Highway 90, China, with his interment to follow at China Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hamshire-Fannett High School Student Council, 12552 2nd Street, Hamshire, Texas 77622.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 17, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.