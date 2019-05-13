Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Rae McConnell. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1933 - 2019 Alma Rae McConnell, 85, of Vidor, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. She was born on August 10, 1933, to Eva Avant Henson and Elmer Olden Henson, in Conroe. Alma was a devoted member of Christ's Community Church in Vidor for twenty-eight years. She loved to work in her garden and feed the birds. Alma was part of the generation that took pride in the appearance outside of her home. She was a devoted mom, sister, and aunt. Survivors include her daughters, Connie McConnell McDonald and her husband, Stephen, of Hunt and Karen Duke and her husband, Danny, of Vidor; brother, Bobby Henson and his wife, Mary, of Vidor; grandsons, Davin Richards and Danny Joe Duke, Jr., both of Vidor, Gregory Hollis of Beaumont, and Robert Duke of Vidor; special niece who she raised, Pam Patterson and her husband, Dan, of East Tawakoni; and eighteen nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband of thirty-eight years, Bailey W. McConnell; grandson, Joshua A. Hollis; and sisters, Rita Chance, Neta Hubble, and Cherie Gentz. A gathering of Mrs. McConnell's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Monday, May 13, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Broussard's, with interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ's Community Church of Vidor, P.O. Box 1131, Vidor, Texas 77662. Complete and updated information may be found at:

