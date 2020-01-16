Alton Ray "Pooh" Wilson Jr. (1959 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Juanita Mcclure
  • "Earth has no sorrow Heaven can not heal. To the Family my..."
    - Deborah Martin
  • "We Love ❤ you, Pooh Bear! "
    - Tara Russell
  • "Prayers and condolences to Alton's circle of family and..."
    - Melba Subject
Service Information
Proctor's Mortuary (Beaumont)
3522 WASHINGTON BLVD
Beaumont, TX
77705
(409)-840-2022
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McKinley Baptist Church
775 Cuniff
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
McKinley Baptist Church
775 Cuniff
Beaumont, TX
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Alton Ray Wilson Jr. "Pooh" 60, of Beaumont, TX; passed January 11, 2020. A celebration of life for Alton will be held at McKinley Ave. Baptist Church, 775 Cuniff, Beaumont, TX; Jan. 18, 2020. Reverend Allen Williams will be Officiating. Viewing of the body will be held from 10:00am until funeral at 11:00am followed by Burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Alton is survived by his wife Nellie Dean Wilson of 24 years. Children: Toccora Chambers (Sonjay), Angela Dean, Alfred Dean (Monica), Kenneth Dean (Crystal), Lakeisha Dean; brothers: Ernest Landry (Patricia) of Beaumont, Texas, Allen Ray Landry (Denise) of Austin, Texas; 18-grandchildren, 2- great grandchildren, 4- Aunts, 2 -Uncles, and host of family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.