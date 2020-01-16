Alton Ray Wilson Jr. "Pooh" 60, of Beaumont, TX; passed January 11, 2020. A celebration of life for Alton will be held at McKinley Ave. Baptist Church, 775 Cuniff, Beaumont, TX; Jan. 18, 2020. Reverend Allen Williams will be Officiating. Viewing of the body will be held from 10:00am until funeral at 11:00am followed by Burial to follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Alton is survived by his wife Nellie Dean Wilson of 24 years. Children: Toccora Chambers (Sonjay), Angela Dean, Alfred Dean (Monica), Kenneth Dean (Crystal), Lakeisha Dean; brothers: Ernest Landry (Patricia) of Beaumont, Texas, Allen Ray Landry (Denise) of Austin, Texas; 18-grandchildren, 2- great grandchildren, 4- Aunts, 2 -Uncles, and host of family and friends. proctorsmortuary.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 16, 2020