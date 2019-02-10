1927 - 2019 Alzena Bell, 91, a former resident of Beaumont, TX passed on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at Walnut Place in Dallas, TX. Memories are left to her children, Veronica Bell (Jonathan Smaby), Ray Bell (Sherrie) and Ofay Bell (Christina); two grandchildren and host of family and friends. There will be a visitation at 11:30 a.m. until the home-going service at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, February 11, 2019 at West Tabernacle Baptist Church, 3605 Waco St.in Beaumont. Interment will be at Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to establish a Memorial Scholarship Fund honoring Alzena and Bernard Bell for their unyielding support of higher education. Donations should be made by mail or online to the Lamar University Foundation, referencing the Alzena and Bernard Bell Memorial Scholarship, P.O. Box 11500, Beaumont, TX 77710. Online contributions can be made at www.lamar.edu/give by selecting "Other" under the "Designation" dropdown box and typing "Alzena and Bernard Bell Memorial Scholarship" in the "Other Designation" field. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 10, 2019