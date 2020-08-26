Amy Leann Ochoa, age 43, of Katy, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020, while held by her devoted husband and surrounded with love by her sister and father, at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, in Houston, Texas.



Amy was born on Saturday, March 5, 1977, in Houston, Texas, to James Gregory Scott and Maria Irma (Infante) Scott. Amy grew up in Conroe, Texas, and was a graduate (1995) of Mac Arthur High School, in San Antonio, Texas. Amy and her husband, Michael, met in July of 1994. Their love blossomed into one that made them inseparable, marrying on Saturday, April 11, 1998. In the following years, Amy completed her Bachelor's degree in Education and her Master's degree in Elementary Education. A second Master's degree was achieved in Education Administration at Sam Houston State University, Huntsville, Texas. She was employed in Elementary Education at Aldine ISD and Magnolia ISD, for a total of 13 years. Amy became a stay at home mother when the family moved to Bakersfield, California, in 2013. She was active in the church wherever the family relocated and was the foundation of faith for all of them.



Amy is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Michael Ochoa, of Katy, Texas; sons, Anthony and Luke Ochoa, of Katy, Texas; daughters, Natalya and Lilyana Ochoa, of Katy, Texas; father and mother, Greg and Irma Scott, of Conroe, Texas; sister, Cynda Hector and husband, Fred, of Conroe, Texas; brother, Jason Scott and wife, Caney, of The Woodlands, Texas; and a long list of nieces and nephews, extended family members and very dear friends.



Amy was a loving and caring soul that devoted her life as a cherished Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter and friend to everyone that she met and will be remembered affectionately by everyone who met her.



The Ochoa family would like to give their utmost gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses and specialists that treated Amy over the last several years, especially those at M.D. Anderson that fought every day to try and provide us more time with her until the final hours of her life.



Visitation will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 5:00-8:00PM, at Katy Funeral Home, 23350 Kingsland Boulevard. Katy, Texas 77494.



Funeral Services will be Friday, August 28, 2020, at 10:30AM, in the East Chapel of Katy Funeral Home. Mr. Heath Pressley will officiate. A catered reception will follow in the Event Room of Katy Funeral Home. Interment will follow the reception at 2:00PM, in Garden Park Cemetery, 801 Teas Road, Conroe, Texas 77303.



