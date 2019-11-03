1951-2019 Andrew "Gene" Verret, 68, died peacefully on Oct. 30, 2019 following a long illness. Survivors include children Andrew Verret, Jr., wife Jennifer; Sara Farmer, partner Thomas McHugh; Kristina Sandlin, husband Brent; granddaughters Caroline, Jillian & Samantha, all of Richmond, Virginia; brother Phil Verret, wife Janet; sister Denise Delagarza, husband Leo. Gene was born to Alphonse P. Verret and Juanita (Stockholm) in 1951. He graduated from Msgr. Kelly HS in 1969. He joined the US Air Force in 1971 where he was a Sergeant, stationed in Germany. He began his career there in the telecom industry, and worked for Sprint for many years. Rosary at 6 pm at Broussards, 11-4. Funeral mass at St. Jude's 10 am, 11-5.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019