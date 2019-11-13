Andy T. Brisendine II, 38 of Lumberton died Saturday, November 9th, 2019 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, TX. A native of Beaumont, Texas, he was a longtime resident of Lumberton. Andy was a member of Turning Point Church in Vidor. He enjoyed working out and spending time with family and friends, he especially loved Bentley his dog. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and funeral services will start at 2:00 pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at Turning Point Church in Vidor. Andy is survived by his parents Andy and Patricia Brisendine of Lumberton, TX, sister Kristi Stanley and her Husband Terry of Vidor, TX, brother Chad Brisendine and his wife Colleen of Allentown, PA, grandfather Archie Brisendine of Lumberton, TX, 6 nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The www.heart.org.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019