1997-2019 Angel Marie Peckham, her life was tragically taken on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Houston just weeks after turning 22. Angel was originally from the NE TX region and legally became a Peckham when she was adopted at the age of 10. Her early school years were spent at Winona and Gladewater ISD before moving with her family to Sour Lake. While there she enjoyed church and frequented Praise Chapel. Angel always had big dreams about her future and the small town life was just not part of it, so she moved to Houston. The big town was her demise. Those who knew her will always remember her smile and how she could light up a room. She will truly be missed. She is survived by her parents, Mr & Mrs Raymond Peckham; grandparents, Connette Spence, Robbie & Suzie Bean. Arrangements are being made at Legends Funeral Home and a private memorial will be held at a later date.

