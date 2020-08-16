Anita Force Hansen, 68, formerly of Orange Tx, passed away at her home in Mexico on July 21st, 2020, with her husband at her side. A memorial service is planned for August 25th in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, where she and her family moved in 2015 to enjoy the sun and beautiful beaches. There will also be a graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen, Colorado, at a later date. Nita was preceded in death by her son, Leif Hansen, and parents Harold and Marguerite Oncale Force. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Reidar Hansen, to whom she would have been married 48 years on August 12th this year; daughter Erika Hansen Mouser; grandchildren Mac and Riley Mouser; sister Gayle Force Culp and husband Patrick; brother Hal Force and wife Jodee, and brother Paul Force; nephews Jacob and Zachary Force; niece Amy Force Garrett and husband Daniel; along with many other beloved relatives and good friends. Nita loved people, especially children, and enjoyed teaching in elementary education for many years. Warm and gracious, she had a way of making everyone feel special. Her vivacious personality and positive outlook on life-even after great loss and physical hardship-inspired many. She will forever be truly missed. For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.