1/1
Anita Force Hansen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Force Hansen, 68, formerly of Orange Tx, passed away at her home in Mexico on July 21st, 2020, with her husband at her side. A memorial service is planned for August 25th in Puerto Aventuras, Mexico, where she and her family moved in 2015 to enjoy the sun and beautiful beaches. There will also be a graveside service at Evergreen Memorial Park in Evergreen, Colorado, at a later date. Nita was preceded in death by her son, Leif Hansen, and parents Harold and Marguerite Oncale Force. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Reidar Hansen, to whom she would have been married 48 years on August 12th this year; daughter Erika Hansen Mouser; grandchildren Mac and Riley Mouser; sister Gayle Force Culp and husband Patrick; brother Hal Force and wife Jodee, and brother Paul Force; nephews Jacob and Zachary Force; niece Amy Force Garrett and husband Daniel; along with many other beloved relatives and good friends. Nita loved people, especially children, and enjoyed teaching in elementary education for many years. Warm and gracious, she had a way of making everyone feel special. Her vivacious personality and positive outlook on life-even after great loss and physical hardship-inspired many. She will forever be truly missed. For those who wish, a memorial donation may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Claybar Funeral Home Inc
504 N 5Th St
Orange, TX 77630
(409) 886-4445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved