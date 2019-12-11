Anita M. Ramos Kiker, 79, of Fannett, died Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1940, to Irene Dolores Sigmond Ramos and Ralph Fred Ramos, in Beaumont.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-four years, Homer Glenn Kiker, of Fannett; son, Glenn Kiker and his wife, Lindsey, of Fannett; beloved grandchildren, Stone Kiker, of Fannett, and Ferrell Kiker, of San Marcos; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Rita Alford and Lolita Ramos; and niece, Melanie Nunez.
A Christian Vigil for Mrs. Kiker will begin at 6:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow, Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309 or to the Hamshire Fannett Education Foundation, P.O. Box 223, Hamshire, Texas 77622.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019