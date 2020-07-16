Ann Barton Tillery, age 77, passed away July 13, 2020, following a long illness. Ann was born March 19, 1943, in Beaumont, Texas, where she lived most of her life. She was a long-time employee of Gulf States Utilities, where she met her dearest friend and the love of her life, husband Manning Eugene Tillery Jr.
They both enjoyed spending time at their beach house in Emerald Beach, where they made many wonderful memories with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Ann loved to walk on the shore and collect seashells. She taught several generations of kids how to find sharks' teeth and sand dollars and shared with them her passion for nature and the calming and healing effects of the ocean.
Ann had a kind and generous heart and was a caretaker of all those she loved. The oldest of five children, she practiced her mothering skills from an early age. Ann was an exceptional mother who was always there to cheer on her two beloved children, whether it be at her son's little league baseball games or her daughter's tennis matches. She was a constant source of strength and inspiration to them both.
Ann really shined as a grandmother, who loved to take her grandchildren to the theater and museums, where she taught them about local and regional history. When her grandson was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, she retired early from Entergy Corporation to help with his daily care. She committed herself to helping to further research on the disease that took his life and also became an active environmental advocate to help provide cleaner air in the region for the health of all local children. Though she dearly loved all her great grandchildren, Ann's active time with them was unfortunately cut short due to her long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Ola Barton; her husband, Gene Tillery; her sisters, Janie Allen Honeycutt, Susan Barton and Marilyn Barton; and her grandson, Justin Lee O'Neill. She is survived by her son, Michael "Jody" O'Neill and wife Darla; her daughter Erin O'Neill Koenig and husband Mark; brother, Oscar "Fred" Barton; stepchildren Charles Tillery and wife Keron, Jon Paul Tillery and wife Theresa; her grandchildren Alisha Guillory, Amanda Saylor and husband Douglas, Nate Koenig, Julius "Trey" Barnard and wife Kala, Brandon Tillery and wife Danielle, Charlotte Tillery; great- grandchildren Peyton and Paisley Turner, Kennedy and Kendall Tillery, Kady Greenleaf, Jacob, Kade, Kyler, and Karsen Barnard.
There will be no public funeral due to the pandemic, and a private burial will be held with the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
to support research to help end Alzheimer's and all other dementia.