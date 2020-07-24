Kay Allen, age 81 died on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born in San Augustine, Texas on December 28, 1938. An only child to William Conly Boyett and Julia Bell Boyett, she is preceded in death by both parents along with her husband Philip G. Allen. Kay met and became a pen pal to Philip Allen when he served in the US army. The two fell in love and married on May 30, 1958. Best friends to the end, Kay and Philip experienced 60 years together.



Kay graduated from Silsbee High school in 1957. A passion for education prompted Kay to spend 42 years dedicated to teaching elementary school students. She began her career teaching kindergarten in 1964 at Woodcrest Methodist Church. During that time, she earned her Bachelor's in Education from Lamar University in 1977. She continued teaching at Lumberton Elementary school where she retired in 2006. Kay was known for her ready smile and tireless effort educating hundreds of students over the course of her life education.



Kay was an amazing wife to her husband and mother to her four children consisting of two sons and two daughters, Philip "Red" Allen Jr. [Dr. Shannon Allen], Conly Allen [Brenda Allen], Kristin Crocker, and Paige Paul [Ricky Paul]. She is survived by her children and five grandchildren, Bryce Allen Nix, Kyle Alan Crocker, Christopher Allen, Haley Allen, and Darby Paul.



After her retirement, Kay traveled with her husband and worked with the Retired Teachers' Association. Spending time at the family lake house on Sam Rayburn, where she was the consummate hostess to friends and guests, ranked high among her favorite past times. Kay specialized in cooking and didn't hesitate to share her love for great cuisine. She loved to demonstrate creativity through sewing and decorating for holidays, especially Christmas. Kay stayed connected with family and friends on Facebook and texting.



Kay will be well remembered for her infectious smile, love for her family and legacy of educating children. Kay truly cherished animals and raised a multitude of cats and dogs over the years. In her death, she left behind, her beloved Papillon, Jojo and Calico cat, Bell.



