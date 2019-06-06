Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Kesner Thompson. View Sign Service Information Trinity United Methodist Chr 3430 Harrison Ave Beaumont, TX 77706 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Nita McKnight Parlor at Trinity United Methodist Church 3430 Harrison Street Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1946 - 2019 Ann Kesner Thompson was born in Delhi, Louisiana on October 8, 1946 to Winifred Kingsberry Kesner and Dwight Paul Kesner. Ann graduated from Beaumont High School and was a member of Beaumont's prestigious singing group, the Melody Maids. She attended the University of Houston where she was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority. Early in her career she worked for TRW, a contractor at NASA in Clear Lake. She was very involved in the Gemini and Apollo programs and was in daily contact with member of mission control and the original astronauts. While there, she met her beloved Charles Thompson and they were married in 1976. As the space program evolved, the couple relocated and established a home in Beaumont where Ann became Vice President of Precision Tune. Her many responsibilities included advertising and marketing and she traveled extensively promoting the company until its sale in 1987. Thereafter, she used her knowledge and experience in support of the many worthy causes she championed. She loved animals and was an ardent supporter of the Humane Society as well as putting her passion to practical use rescuing abused and neglected animals and providing a home for numerous cats both long and short term. She was active in the American Heart Association and also served for ten years as a board member for The Shorkey Center. In recent years, she focused primarily on Trinity United Methodist Church and the Triangle AIDS Network. In 2010, TAN designated her as winner of the Red Ribbon Hero Award. She was chosen for what was described as "her untiring efforts on behalf of persons living with HIV/AIDS." The award was presented at the "Paint the Town Red: Shaken, Not Stirred" event which is the nonprofit agency's largest source of private funding. In presenting the award, the group saluted her seventeen years of service stating: "Ann Thompson has graced our event with a steady hand and a sense of elegance, lending a determination of purpose - and a touch of class." "Class" was a word frequently used in reference to Ann whose perfectly coiffed hair, elegantly understated style and calm demeanor complimented her sharp wit, analytical skills, and ability to act quickly and decisively. Her public charitable activities were accompanied by an enormous penchant for giving to friends and acquaintances. Ann remembered birthdays and anniversaries and took every opportunity for random acts of generosity and kindness that were delivered with a casual air and an impish smile. Ann loved to give and she did it beautifully. Ann provided much needed support to the arts and spearheaded two extremely successful fund-raisers for the Beaumont Community Players. She was the driving force behind "Tastes Like Chicken" which was a "one night only" smash hit featuring blue grass music. In 2018, she chaired "Betty's Bash" that honored her friend and neighbor, Betty Greenberg, on her 90th birthday and supported the theatre's building fund. She is survived by the love of her life, her husband, Charles Thompson, several nieces and nephews who adored her, and innumerable friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 in the Nita McKnight Parlor at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Street in Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas, 2050 Spindletop Ave, Beaumont, Texas 77705 or the . Complete and updated information may be found at:

