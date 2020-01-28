Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Marceaux. View Sign Service Information Levingston Funeral Home 5601 39Th St Groves , TX 77619 (409)-962-4455 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Marceaux, 80, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020.

Ann was born October 11, 1939 in Port Arthur, Texas to Louis Beniot and Odile Gonzales Benoit. She was a lifelong area resident and member of St. Catherine Catholic Church.

Ann was a 25 year volunteer and historian for Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas. She enjoyed traveling, reading, family and friends. Her love for pets was well known by all who knew her.

Ann was devout in her Christian faith and daily prayers. Her last words: "Everything is going to be alright".

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Lou Tremonte, brother, Ronald Benoit and niece, Christie Tremonte.

Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Floyd Marceaux of Port Arthur; seven nieces, Cindy White and husband Rick of Temple, Charlotte Greer and husband John of Bellaire, Colleen Tremonte and husband Don Lloyd of Ann Arbor, MI, Catherine Genuardi and husband Frank of Nederland, Connie Meves and husband Rob of Houston, Caren Bodin of Round Rock, and Clare Bodin and husband Guy of Groves; one nephew, Craig Tremonte of Texas City, eleven great nieces and nephews and three great great nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves from 4:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. with a rosary service at 6:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Catherine Catholic Church in Port Arthur with Reverend Rodel Faller officiating and assisted by Monsignor Kenneth Greig and Reverend Kevin Badeaux. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

Friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to St. Catherine Catholic Church, 3706 Woodrow Drive, Port Arthur, TX or St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4600 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX.



