1930-2019 Beulah Ann Messick, 89, of Nederland, passed away on October 10, 2019. She was born in Port Arthur on August 27, 1930 to Sidney J. Vaughn, Sr. and May P. Dore Vaughn. Those left to cherish Beulah's memory are her son, Ronald L. Messick and his wife, Ellen of Nederland; her daughters, Mary F. Bogar and her husband, Frank of New Braunfels, Judy Ramirez and her husband, Ram of Round Rock, and Mona Speranza and her husband, Gayle of Austin; her nine grandchildren, Michael Messick, Matthew Messick, Lauren Messick Root and her husband Rickey, Elizabeth Hall and her husband Jeremy, Meredith Pappas and her husband John, Holly Sugden, David Sugden, Jr., Ciara Speranza-Cancino and her husband Gama, and Christina Speranza; and her seven great- grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all that knew her and loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles J. Messick; and her brother Sidney Vaughn, Jr. A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service to be held at 2:00 p.m. Internment will take place at Memory Gardens in Nederland immediately following the services.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 14, 2019