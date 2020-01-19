Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Sanford Barbara. View Sign Service Information Shafer Funeral Home 600 N. John Redditt Dr. Lufkin , TX 75904 (936)-634-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

1948-2020 Funeral services for Barbara Ann Sanford, 71, of Huntington, will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Fr. Guillermo Gabriel-Maisonet officiating. Interment will follow at Cochran Cemetery. Barbara was born November 9, 1948 in Beaumont, Texas, and died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Lufkin, following a many year battle with Alzheimer's Dementia. She died in her life partner Jerry's arms a few minutes before 7:00 p.m. Barbara was the daughter of the late Simon and Angelina (Sola) Sanford. She attended South Park High School in Beaumont, Texas and earned her bachelor's degree at Lamar University, with emphasis on Social Behavior and Psychology. Barbara was employed throughout her life in positions requiring skills in shorthand, bookkeeping, computer programming, accounting, writing, editing and court reporting. During her early career, she was employed and sought after by banks, saving and loans, and legal firms. In the mid 1980's Barbara was employed by Lamar University, first as a secretary, but quickly climbed the ranks into positions of Administrative Assistant to the office of Lamar University Registrar and later to the Vice-President of Academic Affairs. Nearing the end of her various careers of 54 years, she was offered positions of Administrative Assistant to the offices of President and Chancellor at Lamar, but suspicious her administrative skills were waning, she declined. Instead, Barbara chose to end her working career using her favored skills offered by her bachelor's degree in the Lamar University Career Center. Almost coinciding with her retirement from Lamar University, Barbara decided to become an Amateur Radio Operator (HAM) and passed her FCC Technician Class radio operators license exam in early 2003. After 4-years of enjoying her newfound hobby she passed her FCC General Class radio operators license exam in 2007. Her radio operators call sign was K5BAS. Barbara was a member of Amateur Radio Clubs in Beaumont, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and Jasper, active in Angelina County Skywarn, and participated each year as supporting radio operator for the Neches River Rendezvous and Pineywoods Purgatory Bike ride until 2014. She loved pets, both large and small. Barbara not only loved horses, but owned, raised and rode quarter horses. Her dogs and cats were equally loved and there were many throughout her life. Barbara's last dog, a 70-lb yellow Labrador Retriever named Goldie lived to be almost 17 years old and was her constant companion until the dog's death. This included the first two years she was in a nursing home, back when nursing homes allowed pets. Barbara's hobbies were art, jet and water skiing, training and riding quarter horses, Amateur (HAM) Radio operating, and buying clothes and shoes. She is survived by her partner in life for 34 years, Jerry Wilson; brother and sister-in-law, Samuel and Adana Sanford; niece and husband, Stephanie Sanford and Robert Comyn; nephew and wife, Blake and Kammy Sanford; and great nieces, Allie and Hayla Sanford. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Simon Bland Sanford and Angelina Mary (Sola) Sanford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jerry Wilson, and members of DETARC, Nacogdoches Amateur Radio Club, BARC, and the Jasper Radio Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C., 20090-6011, or to the . Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home, prior to the funeral service. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.

