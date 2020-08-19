Anna Loretta Ory Whorton, 80, passed away on August 10, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on June 28, 1940 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Felician Warren and Katherine Ory. Anna then moved with her family in 1952, becoming a resident of Florence, Alabama.
Anna is survived by her loving family: her daughter, Jeni Golden and her husband, Rick; grandchildren Allyson and Chase; her sister in-law, JoAnn Royal and her husband, David; and many loving family members and friends.
Anna is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Jerry A. Whorton, who passed on October 12, 2004. Anna and Jerry met in 1960 and fell in love, and married in 1961 in Florence, Alabama. They were the love of each other's life. She worked for most of her career as a medical transcriptionist in the Florence hospital system. Anna will be remembered for many things; most of all for her sweet and caring nature, soft and kind voice, and her quick wit. She was a passionate cook and baker, never missing a chance to deliver her famous fudge to friends and family around the holidays. She was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Florence, Alabama and St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church in Houston, Texas.
A graveside service by Elkins Funeral Home will be Friday, August 14, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Katy Moragne Hughes Cemetery in Gadsden, Alabama. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Anna's memory may do so to either Houston Area Parkinson Society (HAPS), www.hapsonline.org
, 2700 Southwest Freeway Suite 296, Houston, Texas 77098, or Faith Community Hospice LLC, www.faithcommunityhospice.com
, 4721 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX 77521. The family would like to thank the caretakers of Faith Community Hospice and Addington Place for their constant support and care of Anna.
