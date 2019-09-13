Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Collier. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1944 - 2019 Annette Tutt Collier, 75, of Beaumont, passed away on September 9, 2019 in Beaumont. Annette was born on September 6, 1944 in Meridian, Texas to Marvin and Wynona Tutt. Annette was a member of Westgate Memorial Baptist Church, a 1963 Graduate of Silsbee High School. She was a 1966 Graduate of Nursing School at Baptist Hospital where she worked as a Pediatric Nurse for 26 years. Annette is survived by her loving husband Roy Thomas Collier of Beaumont; brother, Stephen Tutt and his wife Sherri of Lufkin, sister-in-law, Sarah Tutt; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Derry Lynn Tutt. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home with Dr. Raymond McHenry officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park

