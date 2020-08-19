Annette Ippolito Messina, 92 of Beaumont, Texas passed away August 8, 2020 at 4:40 am of natural causes while in St Elizabeth Hospital. She was a native of Beaumont and attended St. Anthony High School. She was a loving and caring housewife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and aunt. Annette volunteered at St. Elizabeth first handing out menus to the patients helping them fill it out and then would go into the nursery to rock the newborn babies which she loved most. She was a member of the St. Anne's Ladies, the Forty-niner's Plus Club and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Annette worked the St. Joseph's Alter every year making cookies and serving the guest.
She is survived by her children Sam C. Messina, Joseph V. Messina and wife Sheri, Michael A. Messina and wife Laurine, Frances M. Jones and husband John, Charley G. Messina, Jr. and wife June, Annette M. Leonard and husband Dennis and Stephen G. Messina and wife Carey. Her grandchildren, Angela M. Woods and husband Chris, Anthony P. Messina, Sean M. Jones and wife Katherine, Justin C. Jones and wife Lindsay, Taylor C. Jones, and wife Kimberly, Katherine J. Bjorkman and husband Reed, Casey V. Messina, Erica L. Messina, David M. Zantop and wife Elizabeth, Lauren R. Prickett, Andrew J. Messina, Patrick M. Messina and Stephanie M. Messina. Her seventeen great grandchildren, one on the way and five great-great grandchildren. And a number of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded by her loving husband Charley G. Messina, Sr., parents Joe Ippolito and Lena P. Ippolito. And her sister, Nancy I. Fertitta and husband Joseph (Pep) Fertitta, daughter-in-law Thelma (DeeDee) Beall, two grandsons Michael A. Messina, Jr. and John P. Messina and several nieces and nephews.
God brought Annette and Charley together in 1946 and through them created an incredible family full of love, joy and faith. What wonderful loving memories and a legacy she leaves behind for the family to remember.
Pallbearers Anthony P. Messina, David M. Zantop, Andrew J. Messina, Patrick M. Messina, Michael Calamia and Keith Calamia. Honorable Pallbearers Sean M. Jones, Justin C. Jones, Taylor C. Jones, Joseph F. Fertitta, Donald P. Fertitta, Joseph L. Cascio.
The family would like to thank Diemitrich (Dede) Richard Butler, our mothers long time caretaker, for the love and care she gave our mother. It was comforting to us to know that Dede was there taking care of her. We would also like to thank mother's nurse at St. Elizabeth, Ashley Salzgaber, who was so kind and caring taking the time to facetime with each of her children so we could say our goodbye's because we couldn't be with her.
A Rosary for Mrs. Messina will be recited at 6:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow until 9:00 p.m., Friday, August 21, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church, 2715 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, with her entombment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont.
Mrs. Messina's services can be streamed live at: https://youtu.be/pp25mJbksMM
In lieu of flowers the family asked that donations be made to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, 700 Jefferson Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701 and to St. Anne's Catholic Church, P.O. Box 3429, Beaumont, Texas 77704, in the name of Annette Ippolito Messina.
