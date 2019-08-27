Annie Bell Lee

Service Information
Peaceful Rest Baptist Church
2960 Houston St
Beaumont, TX 77701
Obituary
1931 - 2019 Annie Bell Lee, peacefully made transition from earthly labor to heavenly reward on August 23, 2019. Funeral service will be held at the Peaceful Rest Missionary Baptist Church, 2960 Houston Street in Beaumont on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Her life and memories will forever be cherished by her sons John Malonson (Michele) and Charles Malonson (La'Wanda); six grandchildren; six great- grandchildren; two nephews; five nieces; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Aug. 27, 2019
