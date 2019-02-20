Obituary Guest Book View Sign

1925 - 2019 Annie Parigi Coco, 93, of Sour Lake, died Saturday, February 16, 2019. Annie was the eighth of ten children born to Joseph and Concetta Parigi. She was a graduate of Beaumont High School where she met her future husband, Charlie Coco, in French class. While he operated a series of service stations in Beaumont, she was busy rearing their four children. Annie was first and foremost a woman of deep faith, having been a devout parishioner first at St. Joseph's, then St. Pius X and lastly at Our Lady of Victory in Sour Lake. While there, Miss Annie, as she came to be known to her many friends contributed to the restoration of the beautiful Stations of the Cross in the church. She also passed on her family's traditional St. Joseph's Day altar celebrations in honor of her father. Her altars were beautiful, enjoyed by so many and evidence of her lifetime commitment to her faith. Annie adored her grandchildren and delighted in the joy that great grandchildren brought to her life. She loved to garden and to cook. It was through cooking and sharing her "all things delicious" that she expressed her love, caring and concern for so many. She loved the Dallas Cowboys, fresh yard eggs, anything that bloomed and a really clean house. She didn't know a stranger. She dearly loved her sisters and brothers and adored her many nieces and nephews, their Aunt Annie. She will always remain a permanent tenant in our hearts. Annie is survived by her four children: Margaret Mignery (David) of Austin, TX; Concetta Beck (Link) of El Paso, TX; Charlie Coco (Johnette) of Sour Lake, TX; and Anne Coco (Paul Natzke) of Los Angeles, CA; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. A Rosary for Mrs. Coco will be recited at 6:00 p.m., with a gathering of her family and friends to follow until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 225 West Barkley, Sour Lake, with interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Sour Lake. Pallbearers for the service are: Henry Fertitta, Frank Rinando, Tony Marino, Chris Coco, Jim Marino, Joe S. Parigi and honorary pallbearers Larry Fontana, Jon Drago and Sam Drago. The family would most sincerely like to acknowledge and thank the loving care given to Annie by Alice Cooper and Barbara Roquemore. We are eternally grateful for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1359, Sour Lake, Texas 77659. Complete and updated information may be found at:

1925 - 2019 Annie Parigi Coco, 93, of Sour Lake, died Saturday, February 16, 2019. Annie was the eighth of ten children born to Joseph and Concetta Parigi. She was a graduate of Beaumont High School where she met her future husband, Charlie Coco, in French class. While he operated a series of service stations in Beaumont, she was busy rearing their four children. Annie was first and foremost a woman of deep faith, having been a devout parishioner first at St. Joseph's, then St. Pius X and lastly at Our Lady of Victory in Sour Lake. While there, Miss Annie, as she came to be known to her many friends contributed to the restoration of the beautiful Stations of the Cross in the church. She also passed on her family's traditional St. Joseph's Day altar celebrations in honor of her father. Her altars were beautiful, enjoyed by so many and evidence of her lifetime commitment to her faith. Annie adored her grandchildren and delighted in the joy that great grandchildren brought to her life. She loved to garden and to cook. It was through cooking and sharing her "all things delicious" that she expressed her love, caring and concern for so many. She loved the Dallas Cowboys, fresh yard eggs, anything that bloomed and a really clean house. She didn't know a stranger. She dearly loved her sisters and brothers and adored her many nieces and nephews, their Aunt Annie. She will always remain a permanent tenant in our hearts. Annie is survived by her four children: Margaret Mignery (David) of Austin, TX; Concetta Beck (Link) of El Paso, TX; Charlie Coco (Johnette) of Sour Lake, TX; and Anne Coco (Paul Natzke) of Los Angeles, CA; eight grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. A Rosary for Mrs. Coco will be recited at 6:00 p.m., with a gathering of her family and friends to follow until 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 22, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 225 West Barkley, Sour Lake, with interment to follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Sour Lake. Pallbearers for the service are: Henry Fertitta, Frank Rinando, Tony Marino, Chris Coco, Jim Marino, Joe S. Parigi and honorary pallbearers Larry Fontana, Jon Drago and Sam Drago. The family would most sincerely like to acknowledge and thank the loving care given to Annie by Alice Cooper and Barbara Roquemore. We are eternally grateful for their kind and loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1359, Sour Lake, Texas 77659. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com Funeral Home Broussard's Mortuary

1605 N Major Dr

Beaumont , TX 77713

(409) 866-3838 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close