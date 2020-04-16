Anthony "Tony" Cole 69, of Beaumont, TX; passed Apr. 04, 2020. Public Viewing will be held from 8AM-9:30AM on Apr. 17, 2020 at Proctor's Mortuary 3522 Washington Blvd. Beaumont, TX. A Private Graveside Service will follow at Houston National Cemetery Houston, TX. He is survived by his siblings: Pauline Cole, Sammy Bluitt, Dave Bluitt (Helen), Charlene Cole, Angela Mayo (Henry), Theresa Bluitt, David Cole, Earnestine Anderson and Gaye Bluitt. Marsha Cole of Long Beach, Ca, Marina Cole Jones (Leroy) and David Cole, both resides in Los Angeles, Ca. April Cole of Palmdale, Ca, Stepdaughter, Nicole Gannon of Buna, TX. Aunt: Clara Tolbert of Orlando, Fl. As well as a host of Nieces Nephews other relatives and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 16, 2020