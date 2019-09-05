1957 - 2019 Anthony "Doc" Danrich, 61, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Saturday, August 31, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Starlight Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery under the direction of Calvary Mortuary Staff. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Anthony's love and memories will remain in the hearts of his mother, Lucia Brantley; daughter, Asia Danrich; sisters, Joyce Danrich and Donneta Danrich; brothers, Troy Danrich (Alice) and Johnny Danrich; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 5, 2019