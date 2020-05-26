Anthony Michael Young, age 64, passed away peacefully at his home in Pearland, Texas on May 13, 2020. He was born to Clarence and Earline Young on October 12, 1955 in Orange, Texas. Visitation will be Friday, May 29, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 30, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Orange. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Tony, the youngest of five children, was born and raised in Orange. He attended St. Mary School and graduated from Stark High School in 1974. He attended Lamar University in Beaumont and graduated with a BAA in Business Administration in 1976. Tony worked in the jewelry business for many years. He worked as the manager of Nacols Jewelry Store in Orange, Corrigans, and Bailey Banks & Biddle in Houston, Texas. He was a highly respected businessman and received many achievement awards. Later in life, he decided to leave the jewelry business and tried his hand at real estate and was employed by Brighton Homes and K. Hovnanian Homes. Pearland was a growing community at that time, and Tony helped develop various subdivisions in the area and built many homes. Tony was a successful businessman with a wonderful, caring spirit. He was admired and loved by all who met him. After many years of hard work, Tony decided to retire early to relax and enjoy life. He had made many plans with his best friend, Greg, and his family to travel and see the world. He retired in February and passed away in May. Tony was the best son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend. He was a very kind, compassionate, thoughtful person. He was so loved by all who knew him. You never saw Tony unless he was well-groomed, impeccably dressed and smiling! Tony was the youngest of five children and his brother and three sisters loved him dearly! Anyone who knew Tony loved him and thought very highly of him. Having no children of his own, he cherished his nieces and nephews and loved them dearly. He had a great sense of humor, was a comedian and enjoyed making them laugh with his antics! He was funny, sweet, loveable Uncle Tony. Always remembering his sisters with cards and gifts, sweet phone calls that we will truly miss. He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Father Robert Young. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his three sisters, Glenda and husband John Lucia, Nancy and husband David Smith, and Marian and husband George Duhon; his cherished friend, Greg Tinsley; his nieces, nephews, and many close friends and relatives; and of course, his precious fur baby, Pierre. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made to St. Mary School Foundation, Bob Hall Road, Orange, Texas 77630.