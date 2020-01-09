Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Anthony (Tony) Simeon Sala. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church 6825 Gladys Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On Sunday, January 5, 2020, Dr. Anthony (Tony) Simeon Sala, a loving husband and beloved father, passed away at the age of 81. He was born on February 18, 1938, in Beaumont, Texas to Vivian and Vincent Sala, Sr.

Tony was a 1956 graduate of St. Anthony High School and a proud member of the 1955 state championship football team. Later in his life, he served as Vice-President on the Monsignor Kelly Catholic High school board, whose predecessor was St. Anthony High School. Tony received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Lamar State College in 1961, where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity and served as President of the Pre-Med Society during his senior year. Tony received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the

Tony also served the U.S. Army from 1955-1966 and was honorably discharged with the rank of captain. He returned to Beaumont in 1966 and began his family practice of dentistry and remained in his practice for over 50 years.

On July 30, 1961, Tony married the love of his life, Nancy Attra. They were married for 59 years and had three children together; Anthony Simeon Sala Jr., Stephanie Sala Fears, and Heather Kathleen Sala.

Dr. Sala was an active member of the American Dental Association, Texas Dental Association, and Sabine District Dental Society. He served as past president of the Sabine District Dental Society chapter of the Academy of General Dentistry and served five years on the Board of Directors of the Sabine District Dental Society. He was an active staff member of the Department of Surgery for St. Elizabeth and Baptist hospitals from 1966-2016. Dr. Sala held the office of secretary for the Dental Surgery Staff of St. Elizabeth hospital for two terms and received the CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Milestone Service Award for over 45 years of service.

Dr. Sala was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus council 951, a member of the Y.M.B.L., and served his community through other fundraising and charitable events.

Dr. Sala was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Sala Sr.; his mother, Vivian Lucille Fertitta; his brothers, Joseph and Vincent Sala; his sister, Sister Lucille Sala of the Dominican order; and brother in law, Harry Moore.

Dr. Sala is survived by his wife, Nancy Attra Sala; his children, Anthony Sala, Jr., Stephanie Sala Fears, and Heather Sala. His grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace Sala, Noah Patrick Sala, Katherine Conly Fears, and Emma Rose Fears. His brother, Gerard Sala; sister-in-law, Joy Attra Moore; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A gathering of Dr. Sala's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 10, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

The Sala family respectfully asks in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Dr. Anthony S. Sala to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, (

Complete and updated information may be found at:



