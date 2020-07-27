1/1
Arlowyn "Arlie" Kramer
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlowyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlowyn Kramer, 85, of Winnie, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. She was born on December 31, 1934, in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Esther and Charlie Bothum.

Arlowyn is survived by her half-sister, Peggy Redday and her husband, John, of Sisseton, South Dakota; sons, Terry Kramer and DuWayne Kramer, both of Winnie; daughter-in-law, Ella Kramer, of Winnie; grandchildren, Larynda Lewis, of Winnie; Tammie Jahnsen and her husband, Jason, of London, England; Jana Valenzuela and her husband, Joe, of Campwood; Jennifer Barrow and her husband, Josh, of Winnie; and Derek Kramer and Dylan Kramer, of Winnie; great-grandchildren, T.C. Lewis; Jasmine Barrow; Jessica Barrow; Austin Kramer; Morrigan Snyder and her husband, Michael, of Virginia; Joe M. Valenzuela and his wife, Alexis, of California; and Joana Valenzuela, of San Marcos; and Jaylee and Harley Villijohn, of Winnie; Emma Kramer; and Matthew Jahnsen, of England; great-great-grandchild, Luna Valenzuela, of California; and many wonderful cousins and their children.

She is preceded in death

by her husband, Luther Kramer, of Winnie; sons, Harlan Glenn Kramer and Jimmie Kramer, of Winnie; and Aunts, uncles and parents.

A gathering of Mrs. Kramer's family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284-1125 or to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial Gathering
09:00 AM
Broussard's Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Broussard's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved