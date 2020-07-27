Arlowyn Kramer, 85, of Winnie, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. She was born on December 31, 1934, in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Esther and Charlie Bothum.
Arlowyn is survived by her half-sister, Peggy Redday and her husband, John, of Sisseton, South Dakota; sons, Terry Kramer and DuWayne Kramer, both of Winnie; daughter-in-law, Ella Kramer, of Winnie; grandchildren, Larynda Lewis, of Winnie; Tammie Jahnsen and her husband, Jason, of London, England; Jana Valenzuela and her husband, Joe, of Campwood; Jennifer Barrow and her husband, Josh, of Winnie; and Derek Kramer and Dylan Kramer, of Winnie; great-grandchildren, T.C. Lewis; Jasmine Barrow; Jessica Barrow; Austin Kramer; Morrigan Snyder and her husband, Michael, of Virginia; Joe M. Valenzuela and his wife, Alexis, of California; and Joana Valenzuela, of San Marcos; and Jaylee and Harley Villijohn, of Winnie; Emma Kramer; and Matthew Jahnsen, of England; great-great-grandchild, Luna Valenzuela, of California; and many wonderful cousins and their children.
She is preceded in death
by her husband, Luther Kramer, of Winnie; sons, Harlan Glenn Kramer and Jimmie Kramer, of Winnie; and Aunts, uncles and parents.
A gathering of Mrs. Kramer's family and friends will begin at 9:00 a.m., with her funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie. Please observe social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 841125, Dallas, Texas 75284-1125 or to American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.