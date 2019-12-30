1935-2019 Edward "Eddie" Arnold, 83, of Beaumont, died Friday, December 27, 2019. He was born to Reba Estelle Luce Arnold and Otto Carl Arnold, on February 14, 1936, in Forest, Texas. Eddie graduated from Beaumont High School in 1954 and was employed for forty years and retired from Southern Pacific Railroad. He was a member of the South Park Masonic Lodge and a former Barbershop singer with the Harmony Exporters. He is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Marilyn Fenton Arnold, of Beaumont; daughter, Deborah Arnold and her wife, Janet Kent, of Radcliff, Kentucky; daughter, Edith Marcotte and her husband, Richard, of Beaumont; son, Edward Arnold, Jr., and his wife, Jessica, of Houston; daughter, Deena Robinson and her husband, Mark, of Odem, Texas; son, Eric Arnold, of Austin; sister, Reba Riggs, of Beaumont; brother, Gene Arnold and his wife, Elizabeth, of Beaumont; thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Sue Arnold. A gathering of Mr. Arnold's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics, 700 North Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 30, 2019