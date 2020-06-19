Arnold Sherer, 87, passed away Tuesday in Crockett. Born Sept 20, 1932 in Port Arthur to Arthur and Ellen Lee Sherer. He graduated from Nederland High School in 1950. After graduation, Lamar University offered him a baseball scholarship, where he met his wife, Virginia Duren. Arnold graduated with a Bachelor's Degree as a Mechanical Engineer and had a Professional Engineer license in the State of Texas. He was hired by Texaco working until retirement in 1987. His many hobbies included taxidermy, golf, bowling, fishing, little league coach, avid duck hunter and big game hunter. Arnold was a lifetime member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Crockett for many years. Survived by wife of 65 years, Virginia Duren Sherer of Belott; children, Craig Sherer and Denise of Anahuac, Kay Dunn and Jeff of Maplewood, MN, Eric Sherer and Jane of San Antonio, Kirk Sherer and Sharon of Nederland; grandchildren, Keith Sherer and Samantha of Kingwood, Jennifer Sherer of Casper, WY, Jordon Sherer of Casper, WY, Ryan Sherer of Nederland, Jared Sherer of San Antonio, Ashlyn Sherer of Nederland; great-grandchildren, Kameron, Savannah, Jessica, Catelyn, Jordon, Richard, Ross, Payton; sisters, Sue Jones and Lee of Port Neches, Patsy Brumfield of Beaumont. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 in First United Methodist Church, Crockett. Interment following in the New Energy Cemetery, Belott. Visitation will be Friday 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice. Online condolences may be made at www.callawayallee.com
CALLAWAY-ALLEE FUNERAL HOME
700 E. Houston Ave
Crockett, TX 75835
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.