Arthur Edward Hanson began life on October 23, 1946 as the third of four children born to Adeline "Tootsie" and Charles V. "Swede" Hanson. All four siblings attended Trinity Lutheran Elementary School and Thomas Jefferson High School with Art graduating in l963. He then went to Lamar University and later served in the Army National Reserve Corps for several years.



Art was an avid music lover and found his calling as a disk jockey. He built a huge fan base, becoming known as Get Down Brown, while traveling across the area from Crystal Beach to the Nederland Heritage Festival playing his music. He then moved into the nightclub business working at Club Lafitte and The Red Carpet Inn. Still wanting to expand, he opened his own free-standing nightclub on College Street in Beaumont, Texas and named it Get Down Brown's. There he hosted countless musicians such as Tracy Byrd, Mark Chestnut and Clay Walker, just to name a few.



He had a great love for cooking and decided to add a catering business to his endeavors. His go to choice was BBQ and he went on to compete and win many BBQ cook-offs including the World Championship Cook-Off at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Art was a member of the Red Nights Chapter 1 Motor Cycle Club.



Art moved on from the College Street location to Get Down Brown's at the Holiday Inn on llth Street. Numerous clubs and restaurants followed from Royal Street Grill, The Sidebar at the Stedman and Bourbon Street Bar & Grill to Hog Wild at Crockett Street. He was also the property manager of the Crockett Street Entertainment District when he retired in early 2020.



With a career spanning over 50 years, Art made his living entertaining the masses. Rest in Peace Get Down Brown.



He is survived by his wife, Melinda Dumphy, his son Ryan Hanson and wife Alysa, his daughter Tracie Hanson, his sister Barbara Smithy and his brother David Hanson, as well as three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Art was preceded in death by his brother Charles V. "Junior" Hanson, III.



A visitation will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, from 5pm to 8pm. The funeral service will take place Friday, October 16, 2020 at 11am with both services taking place at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home, Groves, Texas. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.



