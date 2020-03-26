Arthur L. Crabtree, Sr., 88, of Beaumont, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Jefferson Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Beaumont. He was born on October 31, 1931, to Vera Edna Hull Crabtree and Marvin Willy Crabtree, in Ira, Texas. Arthur was a National Guard Radio Operator and worked for Mobil Oil for thirty years. Arthur was a member of IBEW Electrical Union #479 since 1950 and a Local Ham Radio Operator.
Survivors include his wife, Vivian Crabtree; son, Art Crabtree, Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, of Henderson, Nevada; daughter, Susan Crabtree Williams and her husband, James, of Beaumont; son, Daniel Frank Crabtree; sister, Joyce Crabtree Brown and her husband, P.D., of Lumberton; grandchildren, Sarah Neal; Amanda Kirker; Lee Whitmire; LeAnn Towne; and Kristen Hodge; and eight great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Billy Mardell Crabtree.
A family graveside service for Mr. Crabtree will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lumberton Church of Christ, Haiti Hope for Children Mission, 90 West Chance Cutoff, Lumberton, Texas 77657.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2020