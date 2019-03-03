Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur "Sonny" Pachar. View Sign

1938 - 2019 Arthur "Sonny" Pachar, 80, lifelong resident of Orange, Texas, passed away on February 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 4, 2019, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Dr. Gary McCormick, of First Christian Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Autumn Oaks Memorial Park. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. Born in Orange, Texas, on August 20, 1938, he was the son of Angus Pachar and Mamie (Roberts) Pachar. He was a member of First Christian Church in Orange. Sonny honorably served his country in the Army Reserves and went on to work his way up from a Mechanic to a Supervisor for DuPont Sabine River Works for whom he worked for 49 years. Sonny was self-taught and could fix anything from a car to a house. He had a great sense of humor, loved to tease his friends, and was always willing to help anyone who needed him. Sonny loved his family dearly and will be missed by anyone who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Max Pachar, Ruth Peveto, and Marilou Gunn. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Nancy Pachar; children, Kelly Pachar, of Houston and Gayle Paulson and husband Nels, of Hebron, KY; one granddaughter, Peyton Paulson; and his sister, Carol Granger, of Orange. Serving as pallbearers will be Tommy Gunn, Al Granger, Dean Granger, Max Pachar, Jr., Randy Pachar, Brinson Pachar, Bill Peveto, and Yanke Peveto.

504 N 5Th St

Orange , TX 77630

